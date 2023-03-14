Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Taking flu shot as a kidney disease patient? Here's what you need to know

As a person with kidney disease, one is more prone to catch influenza than others. Chronic kidney disease can temper the immune response and weaken it which makes the body unable to effectively fight infections. Influenza or flu, as it is more commonly known, is a contagious disease that can be treated effectively within days or a few weeks for healthy individuals. It can be dangerous or even fatal in some cases and people who are at high risk. People with asthma, heart disease, diabetes, or kidney disease catch the flu rapidly, experience worse symptoms and take longer to recover from the disease.

Influenza causes fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, headaches, muscle and joint pains, and weakness in the body to the point that it has a big impact on daily life Therefore, getting a flu shot regularly is essential for people with kidney disease and can prevent further damage to the body. An injectable flu shot is safe and effective. Another alternative to that is the intra-nasal vaccine which is a painless procedure.

The pneumococcal vaccine is suitable for infections caused by pneumococcus bacteria. It causes infections in the ear and sinus region to the bloodstream and has severe symptoms that can cause fatality.

Here are the key things to know about getting the flu shot:

Each flu season can bring new variants of flu infection; therefore, one must get the shot each flu season or as soon as the vaccine comes for the new infections

The vaccine is safe to use for children and adults. One must still discuss their health history with their medical consultant to avoid any risks.

The injectable influenza shot provides protection at the circulation level by producing antibodies

The intra-nasal shot works on both the circulation level and the nasal tract. It helps in neutralizing the virus at the entry level itself.

Vaccinations may also help in reducing the transmission of the infections

(This article is attributed to Dr. KD Sadhwani, Consultant – Nephrology, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Latest Health News