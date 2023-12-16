Superfood Kulith: Know THESE 5 benefits of Horse Gram

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 benefits of Horse Gram

Kulith, also known as horse gram, is a legume commonly cultivated in arid regions. Scientifically named Macrotyloma uniflorum, it is a drought-resistant crop with small, round seeds that vary in colour, including shades of brown and black. This pulse is a staple in some traditional cuisines, appreciated for its earthy flavour and nutty undertones. Cultivated primarily in India, horse gram is utilised in various culinary preparations like soup, stews, and side dishes. Rich in protein and nutrients, it holds cultural significance and plays a crucial role in certain regional diets, offering a distinct taste and nutritional value. It is believed to aid in various health benefits, let’s explore the remarkable benefits that make horse gram a standout addition to a balanced and nourishing diet.

Rich in protein:

Horse gram is an excellent source of plant-based protein, crucial for muscle repair, growth, and overall body function. Proteins are made up of amino acids, and horse gram provides a well-balanced profile of essential amino acids, making it a valuable protein source, especially for individuals following vegetarian or vegan diets.

Iron boost:

Iron is a vital mineral necessary for the production of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood. Kulith's high iron content makes it beneficial for preventing and addressing iron-deficiency anaemia. Regular consumption can help improve haemoglobin levels, reducing the risk of fatigue and other symptoms associated with anaemia.

Weight loss companion:

Kulith is renowned for its role in weight management. The fibre content in horse gram contributes to a feeling of fullness, promoting satiety and reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, horse gram may have lipolytic (fat-burning) properties, making it a potential ally in weight loss efforts. The combination of protein and fibre supports weight management by curbing excessive food consumption and promoting a healthy metabolism.

Regulates cholesterol:

Preliminary research suggests that Kulith may contribute to favourable changes in cholesterol levels. It appears to have a positive impact on lipid profiles by reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol and promoting HDL (good) cholesterol. These effects can be beneficial for cardiovascular health, potentially lowering the risk of heart-related issues.

Anti-inflammatory properties:

Kulith contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, such as polyphenols, flavonoids, and phytosterols. These bioactive components may help reduce inflammation in the body, making horse gram potentially beneficial for individuals dealing with inflammatory conditions, joint pain, or other inflammatory disorders.

