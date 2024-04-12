Summer health concerns: Tips to prevent unpleasant leg cramps during hot weather

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to prevent unpleasant leg cramps during summer.

A majority of people tend to link leg cramps with winter or even the monsoons owing to the drop in temperature. But you will be shocked to know that leg cramps tend to intensify during summer compared to winter. Yes, that’s right! These seasonal cramps mostly tend to impact athletes, pregnant women, children, and the elderly population. According to Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Vashi, one should not neglect these seasonal pains as a heat injury (injuries that happen due to heat exposure) raises the chances of mild muscle cramps or even heat stroke.

The connection between rising temperature and cramps:

It is a known fact that kids have summer vacations and generally adults have to go on vacations. Hence, summer is why many initiate an outdoor activity or opt for exercise as it feels enjoyable. A growing number of children and young adults play outdoor sports during summer. As people exercise when the temperature outside is hot, they get muscle cramps due to overuse or even an injury. Moreover, the weather is warm and humid and one sweats profusely leading to rapid loss of fluids from the body and ultimately dehydration.

How to prevent those unpleasant leg cramps during summer?

It is essential to avoid a heat injury. However, prevention starts with understanding the causes of heat illness. Knowing the signs of heat injury and being able to treat it immediately can lower the chances of having leg cramps. Other precautionary measures include taking daily supplements of calcium, magnesium, and potassium and drinking at least 10-12 glasses of water per day. Working out when you haven't had enough fluids or low levels of minerals such as potassium or calcium can also make you cause spasms. So, be careful and consult the doctor for intense leg pain. Try to exercise, rest, and relax the muscles and stretch. You can also massage it gently but don’t be harsh on yourself. Discontinue exercising if there is intense leg pain after the cramp. Opt for a heating pad to the area and you will feel better. If you experience a leg cramp in the middle of the night while sleeping, stand and put a weight on the affected leg while resting your heel on the floor by stretching the muscle and you will be able to get rid of the cramp.

Also, stay vigilant as muscle cramps will be noticed during tennis, cricket, golf, basketball, bowling, swimming, or any other strenuous exercise.

