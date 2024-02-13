Snacking on dry fruits boosts health and leads to better weight management: Research

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Snacking on dry fruits boosts health: Research

A recent research from Vanderbilt University Medical Center challenges the common misconception that snacking on tree nuts leads to weight gain. Instead, findings suggest that incorporating tree nuts, such as pistachios and almonds, into one's diet can contribute to better weight management and improved metabolic health.

Despite their reputation for being high in calories and fat, tree nuts offer a plethora of nutritional benefits and serve as a convenient, flavorful snack option. The study conducted by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center involved 84 young adults aged 22 to 36, all of whom exhibited at least one metabolic syndrome risk factor, such as high blood pressure, elevated blood glucose levels, excess abdominal fat, or abnormal blood cholesterol levels.

Over 16 weeks, participants were provided with either a snack comprising one ounce of mixed, unsalted tree nuts, including pistachios, or a carbohydrate-based snack like unsalted pretzels or graham crackers, twice daily. Notably, participants were not required to make any other alterations to their diet or lifestyle habits during the study.

Results revealed significant benefits associated with consuming tree nuts. Female participants experienced a remarkable 67% reduction in metabolic syndrome risk, while male participants saw a notable 42% decrease. Despite consuming the same number of calories, individuals who consumed mixed tree nuts twice daily exhibited no change in body weight or energy intake throughout the study period.

Furthermore, female participants showed a reduction in waist circumference, a key indicator of abdominal fat and a risk factor for metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and heart disease. Male participants also exhibited decreased blood insulin levels, highlighting the potential metabolic benefits of incorporating tree nuts into the diet.

“We specifically designed the study to be able to investigate the independent effects of eating tree nuts on body weight by ensuring that the number of calories the participants ate during the 16-week intervention period matched the number of calories they expended each day, which is one of the overall strengths of the study design and results,” said Heidi J. Silver, from the varsity.

She further explained, “This carefully designed and well-controlled study shows that eating tree nuts, like pistachios, does not have to lead to weight gain and can be an important part of anyone’s self-health care routine in 2024."

So, what makes dry fruits such a potent ally in the battle against the bulge? Several factors contribute to their effectiveness:

Nutrient Density: Dry fruits are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Despite their small size, they offer a concentrated source of nutrition, making them a smart choice for snacking. Fiber Content: Fiber plays a crucial role in promoting feelings of fullness and aiding digestion. Dry fruits are rich in dietary fiber, which not only supports gut health but also contributes to satiety. Healthy Fats: While the word "fat" often carries a negative connotation, not all fats are created equal. Dry fruits are a natural source of healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health and overall well-being. Portion Control: Unlike processed snacks that come in large, tempting packages, dry fruits offer built-in portion control. Their compact size and intense flavour make it easier to consume them in moderation, helping you avoid mindless snacking and unnecessary calorie intake. Versatility: Dry fruits are incredibly versatile and can be incorporated into a wide range of dishes and snacks. Whether enjoyed on their own, added to yogurt or oatmeal, or used as a topping for salads and desserts, they add a delightful crunch and a burst of flavor to any meal.

(With IANS inputs)

