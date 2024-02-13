The crucial role of saturated fatty acids in memory storage of the brain: Research

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Saturated fatty acids aid brain memory: Study

Researchers at the University of Queensland have uncovered the crucial role of saturated fatty acids in the brain's storage of memories. Dr Isaac Akefe from the Queensland Brain Institute led the research, revealing the genes responsible for memory creation. Their findings, published in the EMBO Journal, shed light on the mechanisms underlying memory formation.

The study found that saturated fatty acids increase in the brain during neuronal communication, with an enzyme called Phospholipase A1 (PLA1) interacting with the protein STXBP1 at synapses to produce these fatty acids. The brain, being the body's fattiest organ, relies on lipids, including fatty acids, for proper function.

Professor Frederic Meunier's laboratory demonstrated that STXBP1 controls the release of fatty acids, facilitating communication at synapses. “Human mutations in the PLAl and STXBPl genes reduce free fatty acid levels and promote neurological disorders," Professor Meunier said.

He further added, “To determine the importance of free fatty acids in memory formation, we used mouse models where the PLAl gene was removed. We tracked the onset and progression of neurological and cognitive decline throughout their lives. We saw that even before their memories became impaired, their saturated-free fatty acid levels were significantly lower than control mice. This indicates that this PLAl enzyme, and the fatty acids it releases, play a key role in memory acquisition." This pathway presents a promising target for treating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

The study's significance lies in its implications for understanding memory formation and its potential to develop novel therapies for neurological disorders. PhD candidates Saber Abd Elkader and Benjamin Matthews contributed to the research, which involved collaboration with several institutions, including the University of New South Wales and the Scripp Research Institute.

(with ANI inputs)

