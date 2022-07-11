Should you try plant-based protein? Here's what Soha Ali Khan has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAKPATAUDI Soha Ali Khan

Plant-based diets are becoming more popular for health and environmental reasons, as they include animal welfare. Those who follow this diet, frequently worry about getting enough protein, especially because there are several types of meat and dairy products that are high in protein.

Lentils, almonds, and millets are all high in plant protein and can be eaten on a regular basis as part of a healthy, balanced diet. Almonds, for example, are not only high in nutrition but also add a unique texture to a variety of dishes, whether sweet or savoury. They are a great source of plant-based protein and can be eaten in a variety of ways, including almond milk, almond flour, raw, roasted, lightly salted, and so on.

Emphasizing the rise of plant-based diets, actress and influencer, Soha Ali Khan said, "It's a myth that plant-based diets don't contain enough protein. Interestingly, I have heard that 100 gm of almonds contains roughly 21 gm of protein and are also rich in over 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc. I believe in the long run, eating a balanced diet is the key to good health and I always include healthy plant-based proteins such as almonds, chickpeas and tofu in my meals to make them more nutritious and wholesome."

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, "Protein is needed for the formation of tissues, muscles, hormones, and enzymes, and also to repair cells and tissues in the body. It's critical to carefully plan your diet once you've decided to follow a plant-based diet. If you are used to getting your calcium from dairy products, you can now get it from ragi, soybean, leafy greens, and almonds. Nuts like almonds, dals and pulses like toor dal and moong can contribute to the protein requirement for your body if you are on a plant-based diet. Almonds are also a great snack option, especially when you're hungry in between meals. Almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient which known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass."

Emphasizing the change in eating patterns and plant-based lifestyles, Fitness Expert and Celebrity Master Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala said, "As a fitness instructor, I have people constantly quizzing me on one diet or another. Trends come and go; the key is to eat balanced meals and to follow a regular workout routine. According to a study, interventional trials have consistently demonstrated that consumption of plant-based diets reduces body fat in overweight and obese individuals, even when controlling for energy intake. From that perspective, I strongly believe that plant-based diets can help with weight maintenance. One excuse I often hear from clients is that it is difficult to cook a healthy meal. The best part of plant-based diets is that you can eat nuts like almonds which are a powerhouse of a protein, with no preparation required. A handful of almonds may have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness. Similarly, you can also eat a bowl of quinoa with slivers of almonds as a breakfast. This will take you less than 5 min to prepare."