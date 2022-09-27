Sendha Namak: Here are the extraordinary health benefits of rock salt

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Health benefits of rock salt

Sendha namak or rock salt, as it is popularly known, is a favorite of those fasting during the auspicious days of Navratri. This is the only type of 'salt' consumed during these nine days. This salt is the purest form of salt, unprocessed and raw, devoid of environmental pollutants and chemical components. Sendha Namak is hugely underrated but offers myriad benefits for overall health. Being inherently rich in minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, copper and potassium, these off-white to pinkish hardened pebbles possess laxative properties to aid in digestion, besides decongestive traits to relieve cough, cold and respiratory problems.

Wellness Incentives Of Sendha Namak:

1. Enhances Digestion

Sendha namak is prized for its high laxative properties, which aid in regular bowel movements post consumption of heavy meals, oily and sugary foods. It stimulates the assimilation of particles, and nutrients from ingested food and effectively flushes out wastes and unwanted remnants from the stomach.

2. Treats Sore Throat

Gargling with a blend of warm water and rock salt is a time-tested home remedy for instantly curing sore throat. Renowned for its decongestant properties, sendha namak rectifies common cold, cough and clears blocks in the sinus, nasal and throat passages. It also mends instances of tonsils, fever and respiratory illnesses like asthma, and bronchitis, to resolve breathing difficulties and enhance lung power.

3. Promotes Metabolism

Incorporating moderate proportions of rock salt in the diet significantly improves water and mineral absorption within the system. This assures high levels of intake of essential nutrients by the body. It increases energy supply for all vital activities and thereby maintains healthy body weight, better fat breakdown mechanisms and improved metabolism.

4. Promotes Weight Loss

Looking to lose weight. Ditch table salt and switch to rock salt. Rock salt reduces sugar cravings by reactivating insulin, and hence results in weight loss. This assures high levels of intake of essential nutrients by the body, to increase energy supply for all vital activities and thereby maintain healthy body weight, better fat breakdown mechanisms and improved metabolism. Sprinkle some rock salt over your fruits instead of table salt.

5. Promotes Healthy Skin

Rock salt is great for cleansing the skin and getting rid of clogged pores. When used externally, it draws toxins out of the body. It prevents oiliness, reduces acne outbursts, refreshes the face, rejuvenates and enriches the deeper layers of skin, to reveal a vibrant, flawless complexion. Mix a tablespoon of rock salt with your usual cleanser and use it as a face wash and enjoy the results.

6. Reduces Edema

Edema is basically swelling caused by fluid retention i.e. when excess fluid is trapped in the body's tissues. Soaking your feet in a bucket of water with rock salt will let you get rid of swelling and inflammation.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

