Onion and Garlic Peels Benefits: NEVER throw them away; know how to use them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Onion and Garlic Peels Benefits

Onion and Garlic Peel Benefits: During the nine-day festival of Navratri, onions and garlic are prohibited from the kitchen. It is said that these are the holy days which is why many Hindu households keep them away. However, onion and garlic are the dominating ingredients in every Indian dish otherwise. They not only enhance the taste of the food but also contain many health benefits. Not just the onion and garlic but their skin/peeks also carry many types of nutrients. Normally, people throw away the peels and use the flesh of these two ingredients. if you are also doing the same, STOP NOW!

The papery coverings of onion and garlic may seem like a waste but you would be surprised to know that they are packed with many health benefits. The outer peels of these vegetables contain vitamins A, C, E, and numerous antioxidants. They are also rich in flavonoids, particularly quercetin, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

Have a look at the benefits of Onion and garlic peels. After reading this, you ill stop throwing it away.

Get flawless skin

In today's time, due to irregular diet and bad routine, there appear spots on the face. To get rid of this, onion and garlic peels are very beneficial. To remove these marks, take the peel of an onion with some of its juice. After this, add turmeric to it and apply it on the area. Wash off with clean water after it dries. You will get flawless skin after using it for a few days.

Image Source : FREEPIKOnion and Garlic Peels Benefits

Controls bad cholesterol

Onion and garlic skins have properties that help in controlling bad cholesterol in the body. For this, soak onion peels in water overnight. Drink this water after waking up in the morning. If you do not like its taste, then you can also add a little honey to it.

Get rid of skin allergy

If you have always had a problem of skin allergies, then soak onion peels overnight and clean your skin with this water in the morning. If you do it continuously for a few days, you will see the difference.

Good hair health

It is very good for your hair as well. You can use it as a conditioner. Keep the peels soaked in water over night. Wash your hair after washing it with shampoo. You will see the benefits eventually.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Uric Acid Remedies: Bitter gourd (Karela) relieves joint pain. Know how to use its juice

Also Read: Vitamin D Deficiency: These 5 alarming signs can put you at risk; know symptoms and treatment

Also Read: Why warm water is the universal weight loss drink, Know when to drink it for most benefits

Latest Health News