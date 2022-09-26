Fasting this Navratri? Keep these tips in mind to stay healthy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DASHORERUPALI Tips to stay healthy during fasting

Navratri is the time for many people to fast, which can make us feel weak if not done in the right way. Every year during Navratri, devotees fast throughout this Hindu festival in order to pray to Goddess Durga. Fasting is not only regarded as auspicious but is also a fantastic way to detoxify the body because it aids in flushing out harmful toxins, but because of the dietary changes, fasting might also make the body lethargic or tired. Here are some Navratri fasting tips to stay healthy.

Here are some tips to prepare your meal for Navratri fasting

1. Fasting window

Maintain a 14 to 16 hours fasting window every day and eat in the remaining hours. It features a daily 16-hour fast and an 8-hour eating window wherein we can fit in 2, 3 or more meals. We can also do a 14-hour fasting window for 6 days and a 16-hour fasting window for 3 days.

2. Eating window

It is simple, safe, and sustainable to do 16/8. Once we enter the eating window, keep a gap of no more than 2.5 hours between 2 meals, whether the meals are big/small.

3. Fruits for fiber

2-3 servings of fruit not only keep the body hydrated but also gives fiber which helps bowel movement. Make sure to eat a good meal, for example, sabudana khichdi or kuttu atta paratha made with potato with a glass of milk/buttermilk. Try not to have any sugar at this meal.

4. Staying hydrated is essential

Keeping ourselves hydrated while fasting is very essential as it could reduce hunger pangs significantly. Not only this, drinking water can help beat fatigue and even fainting during fasting. Always keep a water bottle and keep sipping timely.

5. Cold milk for acidity

Nine days of fasting will definitely help to detoxify the body but diet changes while fasting can lead to acidity or constipation in some people. To deal with it, drink cold milk and keep acidity at bay. We can also add lemonade or curd to our diet to deal with this

problem.

6. Nuts for fats

Finally, the good fats, make sure to have a handful of unsalted nuts during the day including almonds, walnuts, and pistachio. To open fast in the morning before breakfast, adding one or two teaspoons of ghee/cold-pressed coconut oil is the best idea. Since this diet is zero on veggies, overnight-soaked dry fruits could help with the gut.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

