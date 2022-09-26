Navratri 2022: Let Garba boost your health, mind and body

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Health Benefits of Garba

This Navratri let us indulge in the festivities by getting into some Garba sessions. Weight gain is the side effect of these festivals which makes us regret munching on those snacks and sweets. But, ever thought of Garba as a form of workout? Yes, this power-packed dance form can be magical for cardiovascular health, weight loss journey, core strength and mental health too. Now with the joy of dancing to the beats, we can shed some inches too.

5 reasons why Garba can be a great workout

1. Garba is a workout you can enjoy

The expert recommends moving your body for an hour daily for overall good health. And what’s better than finding a workout you love? Dancing to the beats with your friends is a fabulous way to work your muscles and burn a lot of calories. According to rough estimates, playing Garba for an hour burns 500-600 calories. To lose 2-3 kg a month, one needs to be in a calorie deficit by simply playing Garba and not changing anything in the diet.

2. Garba can help you strengthen heart and lung health

This dance style is like any other form of aerobic exercise; continuous, rhythmic movement of large muscle groups to strengthen the heart and lungs. Your breathing plays a big role in all your workouts, thereby engaging your core muscles.

3. Core strength

When we indulge in partner dances with the Garba sticks, it helps to focus a lot on the core and obliques. Stronger core muscles not only mean better stability but also mean easier pregnancy for women.

4. Garba is a full-body workout

Garba is a full-body workout with some simple upper and lower body-focused movements and multiple compound movements that work for different muscle groups at once. This increases the efficiency of a 1-hour Garba workout

5. Increases focus and coordination

Since Garba is performed in a large circular group and with dandiya sticks, people are bound to focus not to miss the steps or hit anyone with their stick. It takes a lot to be mentally present. A healthy mind is also necessary for a healthy body.

