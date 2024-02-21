Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Plant-based diet can prevent Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Study

A recent study published in ERJ Open Research sheds light on a crucial link between diet and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The research, led by Dr. Yohannes Melaku from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, delved into the impact of different dietary patterns on OSA risk among 14,210 participants from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

He said, "Risk factors for obstructive sleep apnoea may stem from genetics or behaviour, including diet. Previous research has primarily focused on the impact of calorie restriction, specific dietary elements, and weight loss. There's a gap in our knowledge of how overall dietary patterns affect OSA risk. With this study, we wanted to address that gap and explore the association between different types of plant-based diets and the risk of OSA."

The findings reveal a significant association between plant-based diets and OSA risk. Those adhering to a healthy plant-based diet, rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, legumes, tea, and coffee, exhibited a 19% lower risk of suffering from OSA compared to those consuming diets low in plant-based foods. Conversely, individuals consuming unhealthy plant-based diets, characterized by refined grains, potatoes, sugary drinks, sweets, desserts, and salty foods, were found to have a 22% higher risk of OSA.

Dr. Melaku underscores the importance of dietary quality in managing OSA risk, emphasizing the need for personalized interventions. The study also highlighted sex differences in OSA risk, with plant-based diets exerting a stronger effect on men and unhealthy plant-based diets posing a greater risk for women.

He said, "These results highlight the importance of the quality of our diet in managing the risk of OSA. It's important to note these sex differences because they underscore the need for personalised dietary interventions for people with OSA."

"This research doesn't tell us why diet is important, but it could be that a healthy plant-based diet reduces inflammation and obesity. These are key factors in OSA risk. Diets rich in anti-inflammatory components and antioxidants, and low in harmful dietary elements, can influence fat mass, inflammation, and even muscle tone, all of which are relevant to OSA risk."

While the precise mechanisms remain unclear, it is speculated that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of a healthy plant-based diet play a pivotal role in reducing inflammation and obesity, key factors in OSA development. This underscores the significance of dietary modifications in OSA management and prevention.

Looking ahead, researchers plan to explore the relationship between ultra-processed foods and OSA risk, as well as investigate the long-term interaction between diet and OSA. Professor Sophia Schiza from the University of Crete, Greece, underscores the importance of raising awareness about OSA and the potential benefits of lifestyle modifications, including maintaining a healthy weight and refraining from smoking.

She said, "Obstructive sleep apnoea is a frequently occurring condition, and a significant number of individuals remain unaware of their diagnosis despite the associated risks. There are treatments available for OSA, and patients can also take certain steps to improve their condition. This involves refraining from smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and staying physically active."

The study underscores the critical role of diet in OSA prevention and management. By embracing plant-based diets rich in wholesome foods while minimizing the intake of unhealthy options, individuals can significantly improve their overall health and reduce the risk of OSA.



