Orofacial Pain Disorder: Signs, Diagnosis & Treatment

The term 'orofacial pain' is a general term referring to any pain felt in the mouth, jaws, or face. Orofacial Pain is basically defined as pain perceived in the face or oral cavity caused by diseases or disorders of regional structures or dysfunction of the nervous system or through a referral from distant sources. This disorder is very common in individuals. It is estimated that in more than 90% of cases, it can not only cause dental conditions but also temporomandibular joint dysfunction. Other causes include postoperative pain or pain associated with a malignancy, neuropathic pain, or headaches.

What causes Orofacial pain disorder?

Orofacial Pain is generally categorized into three major types:

1.Temporomandibular disorder:

The condition is characterized by musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction in the temporomandibular joint and masticatory muscles and represents the most common chronic orofacial pain condition.

2. Neuropathic Pain:

Neuropathic pain is caused by damage or injury to the nerves. It can originate from the central nervous system, as in the case of trigeminal neuralgia, a severe unilateral pain disorder characterized by brief, electric shock-like pain attacks in the trigeminal nerve distribution, most commonly in the mandibular and maxillary branches.

3.Neurovascular pain:

Neurovascular pain is a general term comprising several pain types with related characteristics. Migraine is the most common headache disorder, usually starting at a young age with a higher incidence in females. Trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias are primary headaches characterized by strictly unilateral pain with accompanying autonomic symptoms, including cluster headache, paroxysmal headache, and hemicrania continua.

How to manage Orofacial pain disorder?

The growing awareness of these issues in the general public about the importance of diagnosis and treatment of these disorders along with oral health and the impact it can have on overall well-being has resulted in people seeking out specialized dental care and orofacial pain and sleep medicine centers.

Advanced technology and treatment modalities have led to an increase in interest in orofacial pain dentistry as a specialty, as dentists are able to provide specialized care and improve patient outcomes. As more people seek out specialized care for oral and facial conditions, the need and demand for skilled orofacial dentists are growing and are likely to continue to grow in the coming years. Here are the essential treatments that can help a person soothe the pain disorder:

Treatment options include:

Self-management with exercises and cognitive-behavioral training

Intraoral appliance energy( mouthguards, specifically designed for addressing specific disorders)

Muscle injections with local anesthesia

Pharmacological management

Joint injections

Nerve Blocks

Physical therapy

Psychological therapy

