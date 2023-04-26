One malaria mosquito can cause a lot of harm in the body; Know how it impacts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK One malaria mosquito can cause a lot of harm in body

Malaria is a disease that is spread by the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito. This mosquito spreads a virus called Plasmodium vivax and after its bite, your body gets infected and then the symptoms of malaria start appearing in your body. Everyone knows about what happens in the body during malaria, but no one knows about what happens after malaria. Come, let's know about this today.

These damages are seen in the body after malaria:

1. Weakness lasts for a long time

During malaria, there is a loss of red blood cells (RBC's) in your body. Due of this, the body goes into a state of anemia and starts feeling its symptoms. Due to this, most people complain of back pain, including weakness, long-lasting fatigue, and muscle pain.

2. Spleen gets damaged

Spleen, an organ that is part of the lymphatic system. The spleen makes lymphocytes that filter the blood and store blood tissues. When malaria occurs, the old blood vessels are destroyed and the spleen begins to deteriorate. This affects the process of blood purification in the body.

3. Immunity becomes weak

After getting malaria, your immunity becomes weak. Your body can't repair itself properly, which is why you can get sick every few days after getting malaria. Apart from this, after getting malaria, different symptoms can be seen in the body.

So, avoid the disease of malaria. Prepare to avoid mosquitoes at home. Also, take a high-protein diet after malaria and try to avoid this disease.

Source: CDC

