STOP drinking tea first thing in the morning. Know why

Tea lovers pay attention! For many, Tea is an emotion. It is not only a tasty beverage to drink with friends, to welcome guests with, or to have by our sides when we want to be alone with our thoughts, but it also has many health benefits, such as the catechins and antioxidants in black tea, which can enhance immunity and metabolism. Drinking bed tea first thing in the morning is a typical practice in the majority of Indian households. While tea can be a delicious and comforting beverage, it does contain caffeine, which is a stimulant that can have an impact on the body.

Drinking tea or any other caffeinated beverage first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can lead to increased acidity and digestive discomfort. This is because caffeine can stimulate the production of stomach acid, which can cause irritation and inflammation.

Tea is a diuretic, which means it increases urine output and can cause dehydration, especially in the morning when your body is already dehydrated from not having any water for several hours. Also, it contains tannins, which can bind to minerals such as iron and calcium, making them less available for absorption by the body.

Tea contains natural acids that can erode tooth enamel, especially when consumed in large amounts or over a long period. The caffeine in tea may cause heartburn or aggravate preexisting acid reflux symptoms. Drinking tea empty stomach should be avoided as the metabolism process slows down and this can be a major cause of gas and stomach inflation. Reportedly, tea on an empty stomach can be harmful to pregnant ladies as well as their unborn baby.

One can always look for a better alternative for tea. To reset your system after a long night of sleep, you can even start your day with lime or methi water. Aloe vera juice, simple coconut water, raw honey, and a few drops of apple cider vinegar or coconut vinegar in water are more healthy alternatives. These beverages are far healthier and superior to a hot cup of tea first thing in the morning.

