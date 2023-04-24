Tea lovers pay attention! Acidity, sleep disorder to stress: Health hazards of excess consumption

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK tea

For many, Tea is love and emotion. Right from celebrations, taste, mood to sorrows, the only constant thing in life for a tea lover is 'chai ki mehek.' There’s no denying to the fact that tea happens to be one of the world's most loved beverages. The choice of tea varies from person to person and region to region. But do you know this love for tea can be a reason for your sleeplessness, stress and bad metabolism? Well, it’s time to ponder over the fact that too much of anything can be harmful for health and so is tea. Therefore, if you too feel addicted to tea, you need to read this and reduce your consumption of tea.

Increases anxiety & stress - Tea leaves naturally contain caffeine. Overconsuming caffeine from tea, or any other source, may contribute to feelings of anxiety, stress, and restlessness. It also triggers headaches, muscle tension, and nervousness. It can also have a significant impact on your mental well-being. Research suggests that caffeine doses under 200 mg per day are unlikely to cause significant anxiety in most people.

Poor sleep or Sleep disorders - If you too are suffering from lack of sound sleep or insomnia then blame it on Tea! The presence of caffeine in tea can simply take a toll on your sleep cycle. Melatonin is a hormone that signals your brain that it’s time to sleep. Some research suggests that caffeine may inhibit melatonin production, resulting in poor sleep quality.

Low nutrient absorption - Increased intake of caffeine can actually hamper your digestion and reduce the absorption of nutrition. Tea is a rich source of a class of compounds called tannins, which bind to iron in certain foods, rendering it unavailable for absorption in your digestive tract. Research suggests that tea tannins are more likely to hinder the absorption of iron from plant sources than from animal-based foods.

Also, drinking tea, especially milk-based tea can make you feel nauseated, this is due to the presence of tannins, which irritates the digestive tissue and leads to bloating, discomfort, and stomach ache.

Harmful for pregnant women - Yes, excessive consumption of tea can be harmful for the mother as well as her unborn baby. Reportedly, high caffeine intake from tea can lead to complications such as miscarriage or premature birth and more.

Acidity - The caffeine in tea may cause heartburn or aggravate preexisting acid reflux symptoms. Many of us enjoy bed tea and therefore we often consume tea first thing in the morning, even on an empty stomach. This should be avoided, as the metabolism process slows down and this can be a major cause of gas and stomach inflation.

(Inputs from healthline)

