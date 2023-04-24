Vitamin D3 Deficiency: Tiredness can be a big symptom; DO NOT ignore it and eat these 4 foods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods for Vitamin D3 Deficiency

Vitamin D3 Deficiency: Do you feel tiredness and fatigue frequently? many people think that they are feeling exhausted and tired because of work stress. However, most of the time the reasons can be different than we assume. Feeling tired frequently or daily can be a symptom of vitamin D3 deficiency. Lack of vitamin D in the body results in fatigue which affects many tissues as well as the bones. Vitamin D3 deficiency leads to tiredness and disruption of sleep. Here are 4 foods that help in eliminating this deficiency effectively.

Foods for Vitamin D3 Deficiency:

Egg Yolk

Egg yolk or the yellow part of the egg is very beneficial in the deficiency of Vitamin D3. Eating this helps the body in many ways. An average serving of 2 eggs contains 8.2 mcg of vitamin D3, which can work to provide energy to the body by removing vitamin D3 deficiency.

Milk

Milk contains a good amount of Vitamin D3. Drinking 1 glass of milk daily helps in improving bone health by providing Vitamin D to your body. Apart from this, it can also help in reducing problems like arthritis.

Almond milk

Almond milk is rich in Vitamin D3 and is beneficial for health in many ways. This milk not just keeps the bones healthy but also removes many problems related to your health. It is also beneficial for patients with high cholesterol.

Orange Juice

Drinking orange juice can help in the accumulation of Vitamin D3 in the body. It also contains Vitamin C which enhances calcium absorption in the body and helps in improving bone health.

So, to overcome the deficiency of Vitamin D3 in the body, consume these foods daily.

Latest Health News