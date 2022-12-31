New Year 2023 started with a hangover? Here are 7 quick cures you might need after party night

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image of a woman suffering from hangover

Quick ways to cure hangover: We all know alcohol consumption is injurious to health but if you find yourself strangled in the land of hangovers, there are a few things that can help! Whether you're here by choice or by force, we hope you find some comfort in knowing you're not alone in your suffering. Hangovers can be brutal beasts, but fear not! We've scoured the earth for quick hangover cures out there, and we're ready to share them with you. Grab a glass of water, a bucket (just in case), and get going on a journey to hangover recovery!

Drink plenty of fluids: Dehydration is a common cause of hangover symptoms, so it's important to drink plenty of fluids to rehydrate your body. Water, sports drinks, and coconut water can all be helpful in replenishing fluids and electrolytes.

Eat a healthy meal: Alcohol can disrupt your normal eating habits and cause your blood sugar levels to drop, which can contribute to hangover symptoms. Eating a healthy meal can help restore your blood sugar levels and provide your body with the nutrients it needs to recover.

Take over-the-counter pain relievers: Headache and muscle aches are common hangover symptoms. Over-the-counter pain relievers can help alleviate these symptoms.

Get some rest: Sleep can help your body recover from the effects of alcohol. If you're feeling particularly tired, take a nap or go to bed early to give your body time to rest and recover.

Drink ginger tea or chew on ginger candies: Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to be effective in reducing nausea and vomiting. Drinking ginger tea or chewing on ginger candies can help with these symptoms.

Take a vitamin B supplement or eat foods rich in B vitamins: Vitamin B6, in particular, has been shown to be effective in reducing hangover symptoms. You can take a vitamin B supplement or eat foods rich in B vitamins, such as bananas, potatoes, and chicken.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine: While it may be tempting to drink more alcohol or caffeine in an attempt to alleviate your hangover symptoms, both of these substances can actually make your hangover worse. It's best to avoid alcohol and caffeine until you're feeling better.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

