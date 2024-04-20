New shoe insole technology offers hope in diabetic foot ulcer prevention: Study

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL New shoe insole technology to reduce diabetic foot ulcer risk

Diabetes, a chronic condition affecting millions worldwide, brings with it a myriad of complications, one of the most concerning being diabetic foot ulcers. These open wounds, often stemming from poor circulation and nerve damage, can escalate rapidly, leading to severe consequences like hospitalisation or even limb amputations. However, a recent breakthrough in footwear technology offers a ray of hope in mitigating this risk.

Researchers have unveiled a novel shoe insole technology designed specifically to address the threat of diabetic foot ulcers. Unlike conventional insoles that merely provide cushioning or support, this innovation takes a proactive approach by incorporating pressure-alternating mechanisms. By cyclically redistributing pressure across different areas of the foot, the insole offers intermittent periods of relief to soft tissues, thus enhancing blood flow and reducing the likelihood of ulcer formation.

Muthu B J Wijesundara, principal research scientist at The University of Texas at Arlington Research Institute, spearheads this pioneering endeavour. According to Wijesundara, the new technology “works by cyclically relieving pressure from different areas of the foot, thereby providing periods of rest to the soft tissues and improving blood flow. This approach aims to maintain the health of the skin and tissues, thereby reducing the risk of diabetic foot ulcers."

The significance of this advancement cannot be overstated, given the prevalence and severity of diabetic foot ulcers. Statistics reveal that nearly one in three individuals with diabetes will develop these debilitating sores at some point in their lives, underscoring the urgent need for effective preventive measures. With the introduction of this innovative insole technology, there arises a tangible opportunity to alleviate the burden faced by millions worldwide.

In an article published in the esteemed International Journal of Lower Extremity Wounds, Wijesundara emphasises the transformative potential of this technology. Beyond merely addressing symptoms, the insole offers a proactive solution aimed at preserving the health and mobility of diabetic patients. By mitigating the risk of foot ulcers, it not only enhances quality of life but also reduces the economic and emotional toll associated with diabetic complications.

As research in this field continues to evolve, it is evident that innovation holds the key to combating the challenges posed by diabetes. The development of advanced technologies, such as pressure-alternating shoe insoles, exemplifies a proactive approach toward diabetic care. With further refinement and widespread adoption, these solutions have the potential to revolutionise the management of diabetic foot complications, ushering in a new era of prevention and wellness for individuals living with diabetes.

(with IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Here's why heat wave causing dehydration in kids aged 3-15, expert explains