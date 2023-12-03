Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Natural treatment vs over-the-counter: Which is better for getting relief from constipation?

Constipation is a problem related to digestion, which can trouble not only adults but even small children. To get rid of it, individuals seek relief in a variety of ways, including over-the-counter (OTC) treatments and natural remedies. Every treatment has its advantages and disadvantages, which a person should adopt according to his health condition and needs. Over-the-counter medicines for relief from constipation are easily available at medical stores. These are also beneficial, but it is not right to depend on them for a long time and if you have been using them for a long time or are going to use them, then it is better to consult a doctor once.

Natural ways to relieve constipation

If you are thinking of curing constipation without medicines, then you need to pay special attention to your lifestyle and diet. Fiber intake, adequate amount of water, regular exercise, and herbal remedies fall into this category. These methods aim to cure the root cause of constipation and maintain healthy digestion. Whereas natural remedies may take more time to see results.

Benefits of natural treatment

Natural treatments aim to focus on the root cause, which can provide complete relief from the problem to a great extent.

Natural treatments usually have fewer side effects than OTC medications.

By making changes in diet and lifestyle, problems related to digestion do not bother you.

Side effects of natural treatments

Adopting a high-fiber diet may sometimes lead to other problems.

It may take more time to see results from natural treatments, it requires patience and consistency.

Over-the-counter

Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines are those that can be sold directly to people without a prescription.

Benefits of over-the-counter treatments

Easy availability: This treatment is easily available without a prescription so that the patient does not need to go to the doctor and can get immediate relief from common diseases.

These treatments are often more affordable than prescription drugs, so they won't burn a hole in your pocket.

These treatments are often more affordable than prescription drugs, so they won't burn a hole in your pocket. Convenience: These medicines are usually available in pharmacies, so anyone can easily buy these medicines at any time.

Side Effects of Over-the-Counter Treatment

Masking Symptoms: OTC medications often reduce the symptoms of a health problem instead of completely curing it, which may lead to a delay in complete recovery.

OTC medications often reduce the symptoms of a health problem instead of completely curing it, which may lead to a delay in complete recovery. Limited effectiveness: OTC treatments may not be effective, especially in severe diseases. Also, sometimes this treatment can increase the risk of other problems.

It can be a little difficult to choose between OTC remedies and natural methods for relieving constipation. Before adopting anything, it is important to know about your health condition.

​

