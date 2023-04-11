Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National safe motherhood day 2023: Here are some do’s and don’ts during pregnancy

Pregnancy is an incredible experience for women, as they bring new life into the world. The process of nurturing a baby inside the womb and bringing them into the world is a beautiful and awe-inspiring journey. National Safe Pregnancy Day, observed on April 11 everyday, is an important occasion that reminds us of the significance of taking care during pregnancy. It is a day that emphasizes the importance of maternal health and safe childbirth.

On this day, let us remember some of the do’s and don'ts that one must follow during pregnancy:

Get a good night sleep

It is recommended that pregnant women should aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night. It’s advised to avoid caffeine and reduce screen time before bedtime to improve the quality of sleep during pregnancy.

Do workout

Staying active during pregnancy is important for the health of both the mother and the baby. Regular exercise can help improve cardiovascular health, increase muscle strength and endurance, and reduce the risk of gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia.

Do stay hydrated

Drinking enough water helps regulate body temperature, maintain healthy blood pressure, and prevent constipation. It can also reduce the risk of urinary tract infections and preterm labor.

Do choose a healthy diet

A well-balanced diet should include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products. During pregnancy, it is recommended to increase the daily calorie intake by 300-500 calories to support the growing fetus.

Don’t smoke

The chemicals in tobacco smoke can cross the placenta and reach the fetus, increasing the risk of a range of health problems such as premature birth, low birth weight, stillbirth, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Smoking during pregnancy also increases the risk of complications during delivery, such as bleeding and placental abruption.

Don’t drink alcohol

The alcohol passes through the placenta to the fetus, which can lead to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) and other related problems.

Maintaining a safe and healthy pregnancy is crucial for the well-being of both the mother and the developing fetus, and it involves adopting a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding harmful substances, and seeking appropriate medical care throughout the pregnancy.

