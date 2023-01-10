mRNA Covid-19 vaccines can increase serious adverse events? US researcher claims

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK mRNA Covid-19 vaccines (representational image)

A US-based researcher has claimed that the messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccine can increase serious adverse events in people, including sudden cardiac deaths. Joseph Fraiman, the lead author of the peer-reviewed research that re-analysed Pfizer & Moderna trials for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, has tweeted: "I believe the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines need to be withdrawn".

"We found the vaccine increases serious adverse events at a rate of one in 800. At the time of the publication, my co-authors and I did not believe our single study warranted the withdrawal of messenger RNA vaccines from the market. However, since its publication, multiple new pieces of evidence have come to light, and this has caused me to re-evaluate my position," said Fraiman in a video that surfaced online.

In another tweet, he mentioned that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published study surveillance data finds the Pfizer Covid vaccine increases the risk of lung blood clots by 50 per cent.

Moreover, Fraiman said he and his team have conducted multiple autopsy studies that provide "essential conclusive evidence" that vaccines induce sudden cardiac death.

"Schwab et al. study examined vaccine-induced myocarditis deaths, of 35 autopsies 20 days from vaccine, 5 likely or possibly vaccine myocarditis but another 8 deaths, under 65 no pre-existing conditions, total 13 (37 per cent) possibly vaccine-induced deaths, needs further investigations," he tweeted.

COVID situation in India

India on Tuesday witnessed a marginal decline in Covid cases with 121 infections registered in the last 24 hours, against the previous day's 170 count, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The active caseload has declined to 2,319 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the total positive cases. According to the data, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.11 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.07 per cent.

The recovery of 172 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,47,174. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,69,568 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 91.23 crore. With 56,829 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.14 crore as of this morning.

