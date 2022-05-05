Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mother's Day 2022: 5 Ways in which new mothers can take care of their health

Being a mother is always a dream come true for every woman. However, with motherhood, comes various challenges and hiccups which if not attended to, too can weigh on you for the larger part of your life. So ladies, embrace your motherhood, but with the right balance of parenting and self-care. Let’s all remember that our ability to spread love as mothers begins with self-love and it’s an area we cannot afford to ignore.

1. Breast-Feeding Benefits -

Breastfeeding burns extra calories and can help you lose pregnancy weight faster. It releases the hormone oxytocin, which helps the uterus to return to its pre-pregnancy size and helps reduce uterine bleeding after delivery of the baby. Breastfeeding also lowers your risk of breast and ovarian cancer. It may lower your risk of osteoporosis, too. For new mothers, Baby feed timer is a great app that tracks breastfeeding progress.

2. Post-Partum depression -

Postpartum depression is a collective reality and you must acknowledge it to be able to contain it and deal with it. It is absolutely fine to go through this phase. All you need to do is shout out to your near and dear ones and seek professional help well in time. Remember, motherhood is life-changing and some cons come with every amazing experience. It is for us to navigate these challenges and come out stronger. After all, what can ever stop a mother!

3. Self-Care -

After the delivery, the body needs extra care to be back in the previous system. Regular doctor’s consultation thus becomes very important. The bundle of joy rightfully has a greater entitlement to one’s time, leaving one with little or no time for oneself. A mother’s health and her wellbeing are of equal importance for the health, growth, and development of the baby. Prisyn Care - a healthcare provider offers complete guidance for pre, during, and post-pregnancy duration from a highly experienced OBY-GYN or gynecologist.

4. Go back to exercise -

There’s nothing better than exercising to get your nerves relaxed and pump up your endorphin secretion, besides of course the added lure to stay in shape. And what better than being able to have the cake and eat it too. So, get your tracks or better still your yoga mat out and get ready to sweat out those extra calories and negative energy alike. One can get a Smart Band to track your progress.

5. Check the Nutrition chart -

We are so much of what we eat and so eat right to feel right. Get your diet plan in place and contain your desire to munch on those sweet somethings. Instead, prioritize your nutrition needs. Scout for sugar-free alternatives and indulge in low-calorie delights as you bask in some self-glory as you retain that amazing shape or simply bring back the fitness that you longed for.