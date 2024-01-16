Managing Diabetes to Weight: Benefits of incorporating one steamed amla into your diet

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 7 Benefits of adding one steamed amla into your diet

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, might look unassuming, but packed within its tart skin lies a potent arsenal of health benefits. While traditionally relished raw or pickled, incorporating one steamed amla into your daily diet unlocks a whole new level of nutritional goodness. Here are 7 compelling reasons to make steamed amla your new superfood companion.

Manages diabetes:

Amla's chromium content helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes. Steaming preserves this important nutrient, allowing you to enjoy Amla's benefits without worrying about blood sugar spikes.

Vitamin C boost:

Amla is a vitamin C heavyweight, and steaming ensures that this essential nutrient remains intact. Vitamin C plays a vital role in supporting the immune system, aiding skin health, and enhancing the body's resistance against infections.

Antioxidant armour:

Steamed amla retains potent antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress. These antioxidants work to neutralize free radicals, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases and providing a practical defence for your health.

Gut-friendly digestion:

Amla has a reputation for aiding digestion, and steaming makes it gentler on the stomach. Incorporating steamed amla into your diet may ease indigestion, reduce bloating, and promote regular bowel movements, contributing to a healthier digestive system.

Nourishes hair and skin:

Beyond its internal benefits, steamed amla retains nutrients that nourish both hair and skin. The vitamins and minerals in amla contribute to vibrant skin and healthy hair, making it a practical addition to your beauty regimen.

Good for your heart:

Amla's antioxidants, coupled with its potential to lower cholesterol levels, make it a heart-healthy addition to your diet. One steamed amla a day could aid cardiovascular well-being by promoting healthy blood circulation and potentially reducing the risk of heart-related issues.

Manages weight:

Amla can be an ally in weight management. The fibre content promotes a sense of fullness, potentially curbing overall calorie intake. Alongside a balanced diet and regular exercise, the metabolic benefits of amla may complement weight loss efforts.