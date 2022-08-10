Langya Virus: New zoonotic infection found in China, know its symptoms and precautions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRA52 Langya Virus

Langya Virus: The world is still dealing with Covid 19 and Monkeypox, and now there is a new infection outbreak in China. The new zoonotic virus is named ‘Langya Virus’ by medical researchers, also known as ‘LayV’. According to reports, China has registered 35 cases of this new Henipavirus threat which is lingering upon human survival. The new virus is said to be spreading from animals.

Although the first case of Langya virus in humans was reported in 2019. Chinese health officials are working on the throat samples they have collected from the patients with symptoms and confirmed Langya virus presence. It is also said that these patients have a history of coming in contact with animals. Medical experts are looking for more information about this viral infection. Some professionals believe that it can be deadly as it belongs to the virus family that causes serious health problems. If this infection spreads among humans, then it can kill people just like covid 19.

What is Langya Virus?

The new viral Henipavirus infection is an alarming sign that can start another pandemic. In 2019, its first case was registered in China. Medical researchers from the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology conducted a study on the Langya virus and found traces of shrews, goats, and dogs in them. But still, experts are looking for answers about this zoonotic infection’s human-to-human transmission.

A few studies show that the Langya virus belongs to the same family as the Nipah virus which spreads from bats. WHO has listed Nipah virus in the list of suspected pandemics which is so deadly.

What is Henipavirus?

Henipavirus trace down from the family of Paramyxoviridae, order Mononegavirales. It is found in three deadly virus species, Hendra virus (HeV), Nipah virus (NiV) and CedPV (CedPV). These viruses consist of negative RNA which goes viral. In the 1990s many cases were reported of it in humans and livestock.

Symptoms of Langya Virus:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle spasm

Loss appetite

Vomiting

Body ache

Cough

Precaution:

There is no vaccination for the Langya virus as such, but one should avoid coming in contact with the sick person. If your close ones are travelling from China, they should take proper care.

Also Read: Zoonotic Langya virus found in China; 35 people, several animals infected

Also Read: Monkeypox outbreak: Is it still possible to control it? Here's what Ex-FDA chief has to say

Latest Health News