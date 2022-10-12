Know these Ayurveda tips to heal arthritis, help elders get relief from joint pain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Help elders get relief from joint pain

People suffering from arthritis have to deal with a lot of discomfort on a daily basis. Joint pains and stiffness hinder their movement and interrupt all of their daily activities. Though there is no cure for this medical condition, you can take some measures to control the symptoms.

How can Ayurveda help in arthritis treatment?

The ancient Indian practice of Ayurveda uses a natural, comprehensive approach to cure medical issues. Some Ayurvedic doctors treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA), also known as “Amavata” with Ayurveda. Exercise, dietary changes, and supplements are all potential parts of an Ayurvedic regimen.

Here are some Ayurvedic remedies for arthritis:

1. Improve digestion

Since Ama and Vata (Ayurvedic doshas or defects) are the primary contributing factors to arthritis, a long-term therapy plan for the condition should include intensive methods to digest Ama and lessen Vata. Over time, digestion should gradually improve, lowering the generation of Ama and eventually eliminating it altogether, that fasting can help in improving Ama’s digestion.

2. Regular exercise

Intensive exercises are not recommended for arthritis patients but some less strenuous exercises should be included to improve the mobility of the joints. The ayurvedic doctor suggests that simple exercises should be added to daily Ayurvedic treatments. Depending on one’s constraints, exercise volume and intensity can vary from person to person.

3. Citrus fruits and vegetables

Vitamin C is very crucial for arthritis patients. It is believed that Vitamin C can minimize the bone discomfort experienced by arthritis patients. So, including lots of citrus fruits like orange and amla in your diet, will help reduce the pain.

4. Herbs

Guggal, often referred to as Commiphora wightii, is a powerful herb for alleviating arthritis. Guggal can be consumed in quantities of 1-3 grams, twice a day, with warm water, and shortly after meals, depending on availability. But caution that Guggal is not suggested for people with allergies or kidney issues, so keeps that in mind.

According to Ayurveda, here are a few anti-inflammatory foods for arthritis patients:

1. Ginger

Ginger helps treat a number of rheumatic, neurological, and musculoskeletal disorders, thus people with arthritis should always include it in their diets. The doctor’s recommended consumption of ginger is 5 grams by having it three times per day helps improve digestion and lessen the production of Ama.

2. Turmeric

One of the main components of turmeric is curcumin. Curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory qualities that help arthritis patients walk better and reduce morning stiffness and joint swelling. So, try to include turmeric in your diet by having it with milk or adding a pinch of it in the gravies and rice.

3. Garlic

Garlic is a common ingredient in many Ayurvedic drugs, particularly drugs that treat arthritis and considerably reduce its symptoms. Garlic is particularly efficient in reducing arthritic pain. According to specialists, it can assist prostaglandins in controlling inflammation and associated pain.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

