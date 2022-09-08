Know ideal time to drink green tea with lemon, honey and tulsi; it can do wonders for your health

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIOOME.FR Representative image

A flavourful blend of green tea with lemon, honey and "The Queen of Herbs" Tulsi, offers a tea experience that is utterly fulfilling and tastes great all day long whether it is served hot or iced. Green tea with lemon, honey, and Tulsi is without a doubt the healthiest beverage on the planet. It is packed with minerals and antioxidants that have a significant effect on the human body. Together, they create a calming and soothing tea that can help you feel better as well as strengthen your immune system.

Benefits of green tea

The majority of us routinely drink green tea because we enjoy its flavour, aroma, and after effects. It is a pure, uncomplicated beverage that is a wonderful source of phytonutrients and antioxidants, all in a tiny tea cup. Tulsi and green Tea complement each other's extraordinary beneficial properties. Tulsi is a powerful antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory herb that makes a great healing addition to your diet. Tulsi is the most famous medicinal plant in the world, which balances your body's PH naturally and boosts healthy, glowing skin while reducing stress. These powerful elements naturally maintain the cardiovascular system and blood sugar levels of the body.

On the other hand, lemon is a rich source of many essential nutrients, including vitamin A and C as well as carotenes, and phenolic antioxidants. The citrus juice of lemon enhances the antioxidants in green tea while making it easy for your body to absorb. Honey too contains minerals like magnesium, potassium, calcium, iron, copper, and zinc and is a good source of vitamins A, B, and C. Hence, people choose this infusion of goodness for a variety of uses, such as to enhance digestion, detoxify the body, ease cold symptoms, lower inflammation, and purify their blood particles, among others.

The ideal time to drink green tea

Green tea with lemon, honey, and Tulsi is an excellent choice after breakfast or in the middle of the day. Because it is not a milk-based beverage, it is lighter on the stomach than chai or coffee. If you wake up really early and have already had a strong cup of black tea, lemon honey and Tulsi green tea is a fantastic option for your second cup as it reduces the risk of caffeine-induced acidity. This healthy beverage is also great to have after a powerful work out session. One cup of this flavoursome green tea will help you instantly calm your nerves and relax your muscles just like a warm shower after a long day of work.

Lemon honey and Tulsi green tea go perfectly with that 4 p.m. samosa that you so eagerly crave. In fact, it pairs well with all kinds of delicious Indian munchies. With this excellent green tea infusion, you can wash down all of that sinful snacks without feeling guilty. It is also the perfect method for boosting evening or late-night productivity if you want to avoid an overdose of caffeine.

Most importantly, this brew has a stellar reputation as a wonderful hangover remedy. You can feel a shift right away if you make yourself a generous cup of this magical elixir after a fun weekend to avoid Monday blues. Therefore, drinking a steaming hot cup of green tea flavoured with lemon, honey, and Tulsi will not only satisfy your palate but will do wonders for your health.

(The author is Ms. Amrita Pandey, Nutritionist, Organic India)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

