Know 5 benefits of consuming prunes on biomarkers related to cardiovascular health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the 5 benefits of consuming prunes on biomarkers related to cardiovascular health.

As we all know, prunes are a type of dried fruit that offers a variety of health benefits. But did you know that consuming prunes on a regular basis can help improve biomarkers related to cardiovascular health? A pair of new studies presented at the American Society of Nutrition (ASN) annual meeting report has shown that consuming prunes can reduce risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease, including high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

According to the News-Medical report, recent studies have revealed that daily consumption of prunes improved HDL cholesterol in Men and the total cholesterol to HDL ratio, while decreasing oxidative stress and the inflammatory biomarker C-reactive protein (CRP). However, it had no negative effect on heart-related diseases including insulin levels, fasting glucose and cholesterol in older women.

Now, here we will discuss the five main benefits of consuming prunes on biomarkers related to cardiovascular health.

Prunes are packed with antioxidants

Antioxidants can help reduce inflammation in your body. Inflammation can be a major contributing factor to cardiovascular disease. Prunes contain both phenols and polyphenols, which have been linked to reducing inflammation. By eating prunes regularly, you can reduce inflammation and its associated risk factors.

Prunes are a good source of dietary fibre

Fibre helps lower cholesterol levels and improve overall cardiovascular health. Additionally, fibre helps keep your digestive system functioning properly and can reduce the risk of constipation. When combined with regular physical activity and a balanced diet, consuming prunes can help improve your overall cardiovascular health.

Prunes contain potassium

Potassium is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Potassium helps balance the levels of sodium in your body, which can help prevent hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases.

Prunes are low in saturated fat and cholesterol

Eating foods with fewer saturated fats and cholesterol can help reduce your risk of developing coronary heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions. Prunes contain no cholesterol or saturated fats, making them an ideal snack for anyone looking to improve their cardiovascular health.

Prunes are a great source of vitamins and minerals

The vitamins and minerals help support overall health and wellness by promoting healthy cell functioning, promoting bone growth and development and improving circulation. All of these benefits can help reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks or strokes.

Latest Health News