Infertility and Food: 3 myths that create unnecessary panic and stress

Millions of couples throughout the world struggle with the complicated and misunderstood problem of infertility. Beyond just not being able to conceive, it can also cause mental distress and social isolation.

Infertility can have negative effects on mental health in addition to physical ones, including stress, anxiety, and despair. Age, lifestyle decisions, underlying medical issues, and other factors can all have a major impact on fertility in both men and women.

According to Dr Ankita Kaushal, Consultant - Fertility and IVF, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Kharghar, women often find themselves bombarded with myths and misinformation surrounding infertility and food, leading to unnecessary panic and stress.

By dispelling these myths and focusing on holistic approaches to reproductive health, women can alleviate unnecessary anxiety about their dietary choices and potential fertility issues.

Myth #1: Eating the core of a pineapple is believed to assist with implantation

Fact: Some claim eating the core of a pineapple right after ovulation can aid in implantation. Pineapple cores contain bromelain, a set of enzymes that acts as a blood thinner and has been found to possess anti-inflammatory properties. Nonetheless, there is no concrete evidence from studies to prove that the bromelain in pineapple cores helps with implantation. Also, having fresh pineapple in your diet, rich in Vitamin C and B6 can be a beneficial way to include healthy fruit in your meals.

Myth #2: If the couple wants twins, they should eat yam

Fact: Yam consumption is believed to play a role due to its natural hormone phytoestrogen, which may stimulate multiple ovulation. However, the high twinning rate is influenced by various factors, not just yams. Eating only yams may not boost fertility. Better to consult an expert instead of believing rumours.

Myth #3: Opting for pomegranates can improve one’s fertility

Fact: Pomegranates are believed to have positive effects on the fertility of both men and women. Due to their high antioxidant content, it is suggested that consuming pomegranates, which have long been associated with fertility, can enhance blood circulation to the uterus and thicken the uterine lining. However, further research is required to fully comprehend how antioxidants influence fertility.

