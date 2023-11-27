Hung Curd vs Mayonnaise: Which is better for your health?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hung Curd vs Mayonnaise

There is no doubt that whether it is a sandwich or a burger, its taste becomes amazing as soon as a little mayonnaise is added, but the truth is that mayonnaise contains only calories that are of no benefit to the body. Therefore, to make your food nutritious, you can use hung curd instead of mayonnaise.

Hung curd

Let us tell you what the nutritional value of one spoon of hung curd and one spoon of mayonnaise. One spoon-hung curd has Calories: 30 Kcal Protein: 9.6g Fat: 5g. Hung curd contains an abundant amount of protein and calcium. Apart from this, it is probiotic and helps in building immunity. Eating hung curd can help in reducing cholesterol and blood pressure.

Mayonnaise

One spoonful of mayonnaise has Calories: 94 Kcal Protein: 0g Fat: 10g. Saturated fat is found in large quantities in it, which increases the LDL cholesterol level. It also has a high sodium content.

Also Read: Superfood Tamarind: Know 5 benefits of khatti imli

Which is better?

Hung curd is a much better option than mayonnaise. These contain good bacteria which help in digestion. The probiotics present in curd act as a mild laxative, however, if there is an upset stomach, eating curd with rice is very beneficial. It helps in reducing weight and along with increasing immunity, it is also good for the heart.

How to make hung curd?

If you want, you can make hung curd at home too. It is very easy to create it. For this, you will have to remove excess water from the curd. Put the curd in a muslin cloth, tie the cloth, and then hang it for the whole night in such a place where water can easily flow out of it throughout the night. By morning all the water will drain out of the curd and your hung curd will be ready.

​

Latest Health News