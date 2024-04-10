How to detect Kidney Cancer? Signs to watch out for and treatment options

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the symptoms and treatment options for kidney cancer.

It is crucial to spread awareness about kidney cancer, a deadly urological ailment, to take caution and effective treatment options. Renal cancer, another name for kidney cancer, is a critical condition that needs to be recognized to be detected early and treated effectively. It happens when tumours within the kidney tissue are formed by aberrant cell proliferation. Even though symptoms might not always be obvious in the beginning, being aware of specific signs can help with prompt diagnosis and treatment.

What are the signs and symptoms of kidney cancer?

According to Dr Tushar Aditya Narain, Senior Consultant in Urologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in Saket, New Delhi, common symptoms should not be disregarded, even though kidney cancer is frequently discovered by routine examinations and screenings. Abdominal pain, especially on the side of the body (flank), hematuria (blood in the urine), unexplained weight loss, bone pain, fever, and low blood levels (anaemia) are all common indicators of kidney cancer. Many individuals may not experience symptoms initially, making regular health check-ups essential for early detection, especially for those over the age of 50 and those who smoke.

Treatment options for kidney cancer:

Effective kidney cancer treatment and better patient outcomes depend on early diagnosis. The majority of the tumours diagnosed these days are picked up on an ultrasound scan done for an unrelated cause. The exact characterisation of the tumour, the size and the location are confirmed with the help of a CT or an MRI scan.

The course of treatment for kidney cancer is determined by various factors, including the patient's general health and the disease's stage. Surgery is the mainstay of treatment for localized disease while widely metastatic disease requires immunotherapy and targeted therapy in addition to surgery. Tumours can be removed surgically, such as in partial nephrectomies, while preserving the rest of the kidney in case of small tumours, while bigger tumours require complete removal of the whole kidney. Robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) is one significant development in the treatment of kidney cancers. This innovative technology allows surgeons to perform intricate procedures with enhanced precision and minimal invasiveness. Using robotic systems like da Vinci, surgeons can control specialized instruments via a console, resulting in smaller incisions, reduced bleeding, and faster recovery times for patients. RAS has revolutionised urological surgeries, including those for kidney cancer, offering improved outcomes and quality of life for patients with minimal blood loss, scarring and shorter hospital stays.

Remember, if you experience any concerning symptoms or notice changes in your health, don't hesitate to seek medical evaluation promptly since your health is worth prioritising.

ALSO READ: Prostate cancer cases to double by 2040, finds Lancet study