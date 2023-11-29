Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's how methi paratha can aid in your weight loss journey

If are you also thinking about reducing the fat growing around your waist, then methi will prove to be a good idea. Most people are troubled by the problem of weight gain and are trying various ways to reduce it. Losing weight is not an easy task, and for that, you will have to make a lot of changes even with your favorite food. But, this does not mean that you have to adopt an alien diet or eat foods whose names you have never heard of before. Scores of nutritionists recommend eating local and seasonal food because this idea doesn't shock your body. You will be surprised to know that Indian food can help you a lot during this phase.

Indian food is thought to be unhealthy, oily, and full of calories. If consumed properly, you can lose weight with the foods you eat. But did you know that you could lose weight after eating methi paratha? Yes! you read that right Methi Ajwain Parantha can be seen as a great example of weight loss. Although, parathas are known to be oily and greasy, but when you are making it at home, you can use less oil. For this, you should choose wheat flour. Wheat flour is rich in fiber. Fiber takes time to digest due to which you do not feel hungry quickly, and naturally keeps you away from snacks, etc., and thus helps you in weight loss.

Also Read: Superfood Bathua: Know THESE 7 benefits of goosefoot

Methi benefits

Talking about fiber, in the winter season, fenugreek is a vegetable that is rich in fiber, it not only helps in reducing your weight but also keeps the blood sugar level fine. Apart from this, it is also an excellent source of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. To enhance the paratha, celery, red chili powder, coriander powder, green chili, ghee, and beans have also been added.

How to make Methi Paratha?

This delicious paratha is prepared by mixing all the above-mentioned things. Once you have prepared the dough, make sure that it is not too sticky or too hard, this can cause difficulty in making parathas. Now take some dough from it, make a ball, and roll it flat. Apply a little ghee and grease the pan. For blood sugar and weight management, ghee is considered a better alternative to oil by many nutritionists. Too much ghee can affect your weight loss efforts. When your pan becomes hot, put the paratha on it and cook it well from both sides. Serve hot with curd.

Latest Health News