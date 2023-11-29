Superfood Bathua: Know THESE 7 benefits of goosefoot

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Bathua: Know 7 benefits of goosefoot

All of you must have eaten bathua saag at some point in your life. Bathua greens not only taste delicious but are also very beneficial for health. There are many medicinal properties present in these green leaves which are beneficial for health. Eating Bathua during winter provides many health benefits. The problem of uric acid increases in cold weather. In such situations, people start having problems with joints and fingers and are not able to even get up and sit properly. When the amount of uric acid increases in the body, the kidneys are unable to filter it. In such a situation, you can control uric acid by including Bathua greens in your diet. Bathua greens are found only in the cold season. Let us know the other benefits of goosefoot.

Bathua benefits

Nutrients of Bathua: Bathua is rich in nutrients. Minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron are present in it. Vitamin A and Vitamin C are also present in good quantity in Bathua which is beneficial for health. Bathua is beneficial in diseases like diabetes and arthritis. Beneficial in diabetes: Bathua has anti-diabetic properties which help in controlling blood sugar levels. Bathua is rich in fiber and works to break down sugar, which keeps diabetes under control. Beneficial in arthritis: Bathua has anti-inflammatory properties which help in relieving problems like pain and swelling. Eating Bathua relieves joint pain. If you are suffering from arthritis then eating Bathua greens can prove to be very beneficial for your health. Liver detox: Green leaves are a boon for the liver. Eating Bathua is beneficial for the liver. Bathua works to detoxify the liver. It is also beneficial for digestion. Detoxifies the body: Bathua helps in detoxifying the body. It is also beneficial for digestion. Eating Bathua increases metabolism and helps in reducing weight. It is beneficial in these diseases also: The nutrients present in Bathua are also beneficial in diseases like stomach aches, fatigue, and jaundice. You can prepare saag, paratha, and roti and eat it. Make hair strong: Include Bathua in your diet to get rid of damaged and falling hair. Proteins, vitamins, and minerals are found in it, which strengthens the hair roots. Also, it will protect our hair from getting damaged.

