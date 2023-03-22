Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Heart attacks: Warning signs you should not ignore

Globally, heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women. Symptoms of heart attacks include chest tightness and upper body pain, but they can be misdiagnosed for a variety of other ailments (like nausea, heartburn, and fatigue). Identifying the signs of a heart attack and seeking early intervention can be the difference between life and death.

Here are some symptoms that one should not avoid for a heart attack

Chest Pain

The presence of severe chest pain or heaviness or burning radiating to the jaws/left arm and becoming more uncomfortable with time can indicate an evolving heart attack. Consult a physician immediately.

Swelling in leg

In case you experience shortness of breath while walking or climbing stairs, or notice swelling in your leg, you may be suffering from valvular heart disease or weak heart muscles.

Discomfort in the other areas of your body

In addition to affecting your heart, a heart attack can also cause symptoms throughout your body, which can make it difficult to identify. You may experience pain and discomfort in your arm, back, neck and jaw. Heart attack symptoms can vary from person to person.

Dizziness

You may feel dizzy if you don't drink enough water, skip lunch, or stand up too quickly. When you experience dizziness or lightheadedness alongside chest pain and shortness of breath, you may be at risk of a heart attack because your blood volume has decreased and your blood pressure has dropped.

Fatigue

There is also a possibility of heart disease when you easily feel fatigued or exhausted and have shortness of breath on little exertion.

