Having ghee with water can relieve constipation; here's how

Constipation can make you feel uncomfortable and give you a stomach ache. If you believe in traditional remedies, an Ayurvedic hack suggests adding a tablespoon of ghee in warm water to ease constipation.

​How does it work?

Ghee contains a fatty acid called butyric acid. When you eat ghee mixed with warm water, the butyric acid improves your metabolism, which means your body can break down food more easily. This can help you go to the bathroom more often and make your stool (poop) move more easily.

Constipation happens when your stomach and intestines become rough, hard and dry, which makes it hard to go to the bathroom. Ghee has a property that helps to soften your system, making it easier for waste to pass through your body. This can help you feel more comfortable and make it easier for you to go to the bathroom.

Ghee also works by helping to lubricate your body and make it easier for waste to move through your intestines. This means that your stool can move more easily and you are less likely to get constipated.

​How to consume ghee for constipation?

There are several ways in which one can consume ghee to get instant relief from constipation. Here are three effective ways to consume ghee for effective results:

Mix a tablespoon of ghee with 200 ml of warm water. Drink it in the morning before eating anything else for the best results.

Consuming warm milk before bedtime is known to enhance the quality of sleep. Adding one to two tablespoons of cow ghee to a cup or glass of hot milk can help alleviate constipation in a gentle manner, especially for individuals with Vata dosha.

If you have chronic constipation, try eating cow ghee with your meals or having it with warm water or hot milk for at least a month to see if it helps. If you still have constipation after a month, you need to consult a doctor.

For optimal results in treating constipation with ghee, it is recommended to consume it on an empty stomach early in the morning. Additionally, incorporating yoga and exercise can also improve constipation. Not only does ghee act as a lubricant for the colon, but it also offers protection against acidity and anal fissures as well as haemorrhoids.

