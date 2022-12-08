Have you heard about Proffee? Know how this magic drink can help in weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Proffee the new magical weight loss drink

Recently a new drink called proffee has been trending on the internet. As the name hints, this magical drink is a combination of protein supplements and coffee. The combination might sound bizarre but it can help you in weight loss. Wedding season is already at its peak and many aim to fit into those beautiful outfits. Well, if that is so, one must try this trending brew that has stirred the internet. Both protein supplements and coffee are rich in protein and empower our stamina. Eat a protein-rich diet is a term that we have heard numerous times whenever weight loss is the subject of the conversation.

Benefits of proffee

Improved energy, focus, and performance

Added protein

Weight loss assistance

Recipe of Proffee

1 scoop protein powder

1 cup water or milk

2 shots of coffee

Ice cubes

Honey- optional

Using a shaker bottle or single-serve blender, mix together all the ingredients except the ice cubes. Blend until smooth, then pour into a cup. Add in the ice cubes, then drink immediately and ENJOY!

Nutritionist Priscilla suggests that proffee contains caffeine, which gets absorbed by the bloodstream. It provides instant stamina to bear any kind of strenuous exercise easily. As for protein, it provides tissue development, muscle strengthening and also boosts metabolism. So, on a temporary basis, proffee may provide you with the desired strength, but in the long run, it becomes difficult to sustain the natural metabolism and health.

Apart from being a weight loss drink, it can be the ideal pre-workout fuel for all the gym lovers because caffeine stimulates, and it makes a great physiological pick-me-up. It also may improve physical performance. When caffeine is paired with protein, physical and muscular performance can improve. According to a study, active individuals who consumed caffeine and protein experienced a boost in high-intensity exercise performance.

So enjoy a proffee if it satisfies you or gives you that extra oomph at the gym, but a well-balanced meal or snack works just as well, if not better.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

