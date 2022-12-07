What is Pulmonary fibrosis? Know its causes, symptoms and cure

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Pulmonary fibrosis?

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. This thickened, stiff tissue makes it more difficult for your lungs to work properly. As pulmonary fibrosis worsens, you become progressively more short of breath. The condition is more common in older adults and is more often diagnosed in men than in women. It is also more common in people with certain underlying conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and autoimmune disorders.

Healthcare providers typically consider pulmonary fibrosis a terminal illness. It is a progressive disease (gets worse over time). There is no cure, and it eventually leads to death.

Symptoms of Pulmonary fibrosis

Symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis may include:

Shortness of breath (dyspnea)

A dry cough

Fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

Aching muscles and joints

Widening and rounding of the tips of the fingers or toes (clubbing)

Risk factors of pulmonary fibrosis

1. Older age

Most people who get pulmonary fibrosis develop it in the second half of life, between ages 50 and 70.

2. Male biological sex

Pulmonary fibrosis affects more men than women. However, cases in women have risen in recent years.

3. Smoking

Cigarette smoking increases your risk of getting pulmonary fibrosis.

4. Working around dust or fumes

Regularly breathing in chemicals or hazardous substances can damage the lungs. Farmers, ranchers, hairdressers, stone cutters/polishers and metal workers may be at increased risk.

Home remedies to prevent Pulmonary fibrosis?

1. Baking soda

Baking soda is an effective home remedy to relieve discomfort caused due to pulmonary fibrosis. For this remedy, one needs to mix a tablespoon of baking soda powder with a glass of water and drink it before every meal.

2. Water

It is important to stay hydrated. Proper hydration can protect your body from the risk of developing various diseases. Consumption of water eliminates toxins from the body.

3. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons are rich in Vitamin C. Vitamin C can stimulate the production of WBCs (White Blood Cells) in the body. White blood cells reduce inflammation in the lungs caused due to pulmonary fibrosis.

4. Green leafy vegetables

Including kale, spinach, turnip greens and other green leafy vegetables in the diet can reduce the inflammation caused by pulmonary fibrosis as these green gold are also rich in vitamin C.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Keep your heart healthy; don't ignore these signs of blood clot in your arteries

Also Read: Here's why Palak and Paneer should not be consumed together | Nutritionist explains

Latest Health News