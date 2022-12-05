Get rid of those burning sensations in your stomach, treat acidity with these home remedies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies to treat acidity

Acidity, which is also known as Acid Reflux is a condition in which bile or stomach acids flow back into our esophagus or food pipe and cause irritation. Stomach burn is a very common digestive ailment which is also known as dyspepsia, and it can be easily treated by trying a few tried and tested home remedies.

Home remedies for Acidity

1. Eat a ripe banana

The high potassium content of a banana makes it a fairly alkaline food. And, according to the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, this means it may help counteract the stomach acid irritating your esophagus. However, unripe bananas are less alkaline, starch-heavy and may actually be an acid reflux trigger for some people. So be sure to choose a banana that's ripe. Other alkaline foods that may help offset heartburn include melons, cauliflower, fennel and nuts.

2. Fennel or Saunf

Having around 1 teaspoon of fennel powder with a glass of warm water relieves acidity and its symptoms like heartburn, and bloating and improves digestion.

3. Lukewarm Water

Drinking a glass of lukewarm water empty stomach and before going to sleep at night, provides relief from acidity.

4. Chew sugar-free gum

Chewing gum increases saliva production. According to one study, this works to help reduce heartburn since saliva can help promote swallowing, which can help keep acid down and neutralize the stomach acid that's refluxed into your esophagus.

5. Lemon juice

Though lemon juice is acidic, mixing a tablespoon of it into a cup of lukewarm water and drinking it on an empty stomach will save you from regretting all the overeating at the party last night. It helps neutralise the acid in your stomach.

6. Cold milk

The home cure that people use the most frequently to treat acidity is cold milk. After meals, sip a glass of cold milk to soothe acid reflux since it helps regulate the overproduction of hydrochloric acids.

7. Jaggery

Jaggery contains both potassium and magnesium, a lump of jaggery may just be what we need to calm our roiling tummy. Potassium is essential for maintaining pH balance and stimulating the production of mucus in the stomach lining. This prevents an acid overload and helps relieve the symptoms.

