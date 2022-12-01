You should eat boiled eggs more often; Know why and its other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of boiled eggs

Eggs are a power-packed superfood with tons of benefits. Eggs are one of the few foods that should be classified as “superfoods.” They have been a dietary staple since time immemorial and there’s good reason for their continued presence in our menus and meals. Not only do they offer culinary variety such as hard-boiled eggs, omelets, deviled eggs and then some, but they are also a rich source of protein, calcium and several vitamins and nutrients. Here are some of the benefits of incorporating eggs into your diet.

Health benefits of boiled eggs

1. Eggs are full of nutrients

One large boiled egg has about 77 calories and contains:

Vitamins A, B5, B12, D, E, K, B6

Folate

Phosphorus

Selenium

Calcium

Zinc

Six grams of protein

Five grams of healthy fats

2. Eggs help in weight loss

An egg contains a good source of lean protein as well as amino acids, with low calories that can help in weight loss, something that is not so easy to do during winter as lethargy or the chilly weather create obstacles in our fitness regimen.

3. Eggs increase good cholesterol

Eggs raise cholesterol, yes, but it’s the good cholesterol (HDL) that reigns. To explain it further, HDL is high-density lipoprotein. It’s been suggested that elevated levels of HDL lower the risk of stroke and heart disease. Eggs don’t raise cholesterol in the blood of most people, but saturated fats from processed foods do.

4. Eggs boost immunity

An egg contains a good amount of vitamins B6 and B12 along with zinc, and they help in boosting immunity and fight against flu and cold. Keeping track of our immunity is a must during winters and having an egg a day will keep the winter blues at bay.

5. Eggs help maintain our eyesight

Egg yolks contain large amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, helpful antioxidants that help reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration in the eyes. Eggs are also high in vitamin A, which is beneficial for eye health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

