Say goodbye to dry cough, try these home remedies to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies for dry cough

A dry cough is the most dreading symptom one can have during winters. Just to let you know, A cough is our body’s defensive reflex that functions to keep our airways clear of irritating or obstructing substances so we can breathe effectively. Although, a cough is not dangerous every time. Sometimes, it can be in a milder form due to some other causes. It is also known as an unproductive cough because this type of cough doesn’t produce mucus or phlegm.

Here are a few home remedies to deal with a dry cough:

1. Ginger

Ginger is the first home remedy that will come into our minds whenever we think about the cough. It possesses anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps boost immunity and relieve the accumulated mucus in the respiratory tract. There is evidence that ginger may suppress the cough reflex by relaxing the smooth muscles of the airways.

2. Honey

Honey is used for ages as a potent remedy for cough. Did you know? Honey has an insane amount of benefits. It is loaded with antioxidants, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe a sore throat. One can use honey with warm water to get rid of a dry cough. However, do not go overboard with it.

3. Warm drinks

Warm water, clear broths, and herbal teas may reduce dry cough, throat irritation, and chills instantly and remain for a continued period after finishing the hot beverage. Staying warm and hydrated is vital for those with a cough or cold.

4. Mint leaves

Mint leaves contain menthol that helps numb the throat nerves that may reduce recurrent bouts of dry cough. It also helps in clearing the congestion of the throat. We can add 3-5 leaves of peppermint to our tea and boil it for a few minutes before drinking.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric is a boon for those with a cough. Turmeric is commonly found in every household and is jam-packed with antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. This magical spice is also used to prepare Ayurvedic medicine to manage respiratory ailments. Try to add a little turmeric to warm milk in order to tackle the cough.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Lung health: Know 5 best vitamins and minerals to avoid pulmonary fibrosis

Also Read: Diabetic-friendly fruits loaded with fiber and water content which can slow down sugar spikes

Latest Health News