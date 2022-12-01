Lung health: Know 5 best vitamins and minerals to avoid pulmonary fibrosis

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Good lung health requires essential vitamins. Know what they are

Good lung health is significant for living a quality life. Being exposed to a cigarette-smoking environment or air pollution makes us susceptible to breathing difficulties. These also lead to some serious lung diseases like pulmonary fibrosis (PF). Even doctors cannot predict the life span of a person suffering from PF. It depends on various factors such as lifestyle, age, health, and the severity of the disease at the time of diagnosis. Not just that, various research papers have suggested that your progress gets slower with PF.

To avoid this dangerous health condition, doctors recommend taking 5 essential vitamins to improve your lung health. Know what they are.



1. Vitamin C



Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that prevents cellular damage. You can eat citrus fruits such as oranges, peppers, strawberries, blackcurrants, broccoli, brussels sprouts, and potatoes.



2. Vitamin D



Vitamin D deficiency can also affect the lungs, and it can lead to asthma. You should eat cod liver oil and salmon, swordfish, tuna fish, dairy, and plant milk fortified with vitamin D, sardines, and beef liver.



3. Vitamin A



Vitamin A is one of the essential vitamins that helps the lungs in their functioning. Besides this, it makes the immune system stronger and helps in regenerating the cells in your body. You should eat leafy green vegetables, orange and yellow vegetables, tomatoes, red bell pepper, cantaloupe, mango, beef liver, fish oils, milk, and eggs.



4. Magnesium



Magnesium supports lung function, but some COPD medications also help in the function of the body’s ability. Magnesium also reduces inflammation and is used to treat major asthma attacks.

5. Vitamin E



Vitamin E can reduce inflammation in the lung tissues. Some sources of this important vitamin include spinach, almonds, and avocado.

Therefore, it is significant to eat a balanced diet to maintain the overall functioning of the body.

