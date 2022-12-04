Is it safe to use coconut oil for vaginal dryness? Know its risks and benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the risks and benefits of coconut oil for vaginal dryness

Coconut oil has already made waves in the beauty world for its moisturizing effects on hair and skin. Its soothing benefits aren’t limited to those spots, though. In fact, more and more women are turning to coconut oil to ease vaginal discomfort. According to a study, virgin coconut oil is a good treatment for dryness and related skin conditions because it functions as a barrier, it has moisturizing and antibacterial properties, and its wide availability adds to it is safety.

Are there any side effects or risks to consider?

Coconut oil is a popular natural option for relieving vaginal dryness. Some studies suggest that coconut oil is safe to use on the skin, and it is an effective moisturizer. However, according to a few studies, It can disrupt the normal vaginal flora, which is acidic. It has a self-cleaning property, but she warned that coconut oil will shoot up the acidic pH of the vagina to alkaline. Thereby, there are increased chances of infections.

While coconut oil may not contain chemical additives, it’s still a foreign substance to your body. You should always do a skin patch test before doing a full application. This allows you to determine how your skin will react. Rub a small amount of coconut oil on the inside of your forearm. If you don’t experience any redness, itching, or other irritation within 24 hours, it should be safe to apply elsewhere.

What are the benefits of using coconut oil?

Vaginal dryness doesn’t just occur during menopause. It can happen at any age due to various reasons like childbirth, chemotherapy around the pelvic area, birth control pills, smoking, severe stress, and so on. Therefore, you might consider using coconut oil for vaginal dryness at any point in your life. Coconut oil is safe to use externally in the outer areas of your vagina. Anecdotal evidence claims that using it internally might be beneficial, but it's best to consult your doctor before any internal use.

Coconut oil has a ton of benefits from acting as a natural antibiotic to providing long-lasting moisture and shine to your skin. Its moisturizing properties make it a more natural and gentle option for relieving vaginal dryness. There are little to no risks or side effects of using it as a moisturizer. It can also be used as a lubricant but is not ideal for everyone. Like any new product you apply to your skin, test it out on a small area of skin first.

Also Read: What causes delayed period? These factors can be the reasons behind irregular menstrual cycles

Also Read: Do you know honey intake can improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels

Latest Health News