Foods you should stop eating with curd; mangoes, onion to fish | Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods you should stop eating with curd

Combining curd with the wrong foods can be risky and hamper our health in many ways. Bad food combinations can ruin our health. Curd, often known as yogurt, is a dairy product made by fermenting milk with a bacterial culture. For thousands of years, this fermented food has been a staple in many cultures and is known for its multiple health advantages. With the summers here, a bowl of fresh curd along with some chopped fruits in it is one of the best things one can indulge in. Curd is a staple in most Indian households and is often relished with parathas, such as sweet lassi or, consumed as raita.

Let us inform you that there are some food items, which, if consumed with curd, can be harmful to your health.

1. Mango and curd

Mango is a seasonal fruit that is popular in India during the summer. It is high in vitamins and minerals, as well as fibre. Yet, when combined with curd, it can cause a cold and heat imbalance in the body, leading to skin problems and the production of toxins. This is because mango is a warm fruit and curd is a cold meal. They cause an imbalance in the body when ingested combined, which can lead to skin rashes, acne, and other skin disorders.

2. Milk with curd

Since milk and curd are rich in protein and calcium, mixing these two can cause acidity, bloating and even heartburn. When consumed together, they might induce digestive issues such as diarrhoea, acidity, bloating, and gas. This is because milk is heavy, whereas curd is light and easy to digest.

3. Curd and Onion

When curd and onion are consumed together, they cause allergies, gas, acidity, and even vomiting. The reason is that the curd has a cooling effect, while the onion is the opposite. As a result, combining these two foods harms our health. However, many of us inadvertently consume curd and onion together, especially in the summer.

4. Oily foods

Don’t we all love Ghee wala Parantha with Makan along with dahi on the side? Well, you must give up this habit as oily foods when paired with curd slow down your digestion and make you feel lazy throughout the day.

Also Read: Arthritis: Know the deficiency factor, initial causes and symptoms

Also Read: Covid-19 may induce lasting spinal nerve pain, headache, inflammation & more, says study

Latest Health News