Arthritis: Know the deficiency factor, initial causes and symptoms

Causes of Arthritis: The disease of arthritis is related to the bones, and once it happens to someone, it can make their life painful. But have you ever thought about what this disease is and why it happens? Actually, the biggest reason behind arthritis disease is that your immune system is against your body. In this disease, many times the body's own immune system starts damaging its own bones. Apart from this, there are many reasons for this disease. Let us find out.

Arthritis causes

1. Deficiency of these things can cause arthritis

This disease can cause more trouble when there is a deficiency of vitamin C, vitamin D and calcium. It happens that due to a lack of these things, the bones become weak and start becoming hollow from the inside. Apart from this, friction between the joints starts increasing.

2. Poor Metabolism

If you think about it in terms of metabolism, arthritis can start here. Actually, if metabolic activities in the body are affected for a long time, then it can trigger arthritis and cause many problems in the future.

3. Certain diseases

Diseases like obesity and diabetes can also cause this condition. Actually, these diseases, along with the movements of the bones, also affect their density and make the situation worse. In such a situation, it can lead you towards arthritis.

Arthritis symptoms:

There are many things you can feel in arthritis symptoms. In the beginning, redness and swelling can be seen in your bones. After that, there may be pain in the bones, feeling stretched and difficulty in their movements.

So, do not ignore these symptoms of arthritis and then see your doctor. Apart from this, get control over this condition by improving your diet and lifestyle.

