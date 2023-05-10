Blueberries, Jamun to chia seeds; go desi with these Indian alternatives to international superfoods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian alternatives to international superfoods

Superfoods have been taking the world by storm–setting global food trends and featuring on social media feeds of Instagram-friendly hipsters. While new fads are added every year, for those of us in India, all we have to do is look at our backyards and listen to our grandmothers. There are some desi superfoods that are lesser known by the people but are packed with the same nutrition and qualities as these exotic foods Moreover, they are easily available that too without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Coconut in place of avocado

There’s no doubt avocados are loaded with multiple health benefits. However, they are expensive in India for many to consume on a daily basis. But not to worry, you can easily have coconut instead. Coconut is also known as a miracle fruit because of its high nutrition density. This tropical fruit is rich in insoluble fibre, manganese, carbs, fat, protein and small amounts of B vitamins.

2. Replace blueberries with Jamun

Blueberries can be a great addition to your diet, but only once in a while! The reason – they can be expensive and not easily available all the time. So, it can be a bit of a stress. Enter, Jamun! A great ‘desi’ alternative to blueberries that are not only seasonal but amazing for your health as well.

3. Flaxseeds against chia seeds

Although chia seeds and sabja, aka flaxseeds, appear similar, they are different. The two belong to the same mint family and possess almost equal amounts of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. However, where chia seeds have little number of calories than sabja, flaxseeds contain higher amounts of copper and potassium.

4. Spinach instead of kale

If you are on a weight loss spree, dependent on exotic superfoods like kale, mind you, Indian veggies can easily beat it hands down. Healthy greens like spinach are easily available in the market. And they come packed with more folate and vitamins A and K than Kale. However, both spinach and kale benefit weight loss and improve heart health. Spinach is a powerhouse of nutrition.

4. Ashwahgandha v/s Chinese Ginseng

Chinese Ginseng has been touted for its ability to heal sexual dysfunction and is a popular ingredient world over. Its Indian equivalent, Ashwagandha, is found commonly in Rasayana–an Aryuvedic concoction that helps strengthen and heal the body.

