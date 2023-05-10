Vitamin D rich foods that you must include in your daily diet

Are you getting enough vitamin D in your diet? This nutrient is important for growing healthy cells, keeping your immune system humming to ward off illness, and aiding in calcium absorption so your bones stay strong. It also helps in preventing bone disease in children, and along with calcium, the sunshine vitamin guards against osteoporosis in adults.
Food accounts for just 10% of the total vitamin D that is present in our body. However, people who do not get enough sun exposure or have dark skin can rely on vitamin D-rich foods. Here’s a list of foods that are high in this particular vitamin:
1. Mushrooms:
It is widely available all over the world, and sun-dried mushrooms are an excellent source of vitamin D. Most mushrooms do not contain this vitamin naturally.
2. Salmon:
Salmon is a good source of high-quality lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, it is also rich in vitamin D. But wild salmon can meet up to 160% of the daily value of the body’s vitamin requirement.
3. Cod Liver Oil
Cod liver oil is a popular supplement and has been used for many years to treat vitamin D deficiency. It also has a history of being used as a part of treating rickets, psoriasis, and tuberculosis. In addition, this oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and will also help to reduce inflammation in the body.
4. Egg Yolks
Eggs are a breakfast staple in every household and the yolk is the main part which is loaded with Vitamin D. One egg contains about 200 milligrams of cholesterol but shouldn’t be consumed daily.
5. Soy Milk:
Soy Milk is a plant-based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. While it contains the same amount of protein as regular cow’s milk it boasts of high vitamin D, vitamin C, and iron.