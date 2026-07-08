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  4. Sensex tumbles 1,700 points, Nifty below 23,900, India VIX above 28, here's why markets crashing today

Sensex tumbles 1,700 points, Nifty below 23,900, India VIX above 28, here's why markets crashing today

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The steep fall in stock markets comes after US President Donald Trump said that the interim agreement with Iran is "over", but he will allow talks to continue.

Why market is down today?
Why market is down today? Image Source : Freepik
Mumbai:

Indian equity markets opened sharply lower as investors turned cautious amid renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran. However, the benchmark indices extended losses and plunged over 2 per cent after US President Donald Trump said an interim agreement with Iran to end the war was “over”, reigniting fears of a fresh escalation in the Middle East.

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