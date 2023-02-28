Flu shots and its kinds: Who should and shouldn't take flu vaccination

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Which flu shots should you definitely take?

Flu is characterized by prolonged symptoms such as headache, dry cough, sore throat, runny nose, tiredness, and high fever, which can be present and followed by weariness and cough. However, nothing is worse than catching a cold or flu because everyone else around you seems to be getting sick. So, it is important to get your shot early to stay healthy and avoid the flu.

There are 3 types of vaccine shots to treat flu for different age groups :

The "flu shot" is a needle-based, inactivated vaccine that contains a virus that has been killed. It is typically administered in the arm. Anyone older than six months, both healthy individuals and those with ongoing, severe medical conditions, are eligible to use it.

The nasal-spray flu vaccine is a shot created using live, weakened flu viruses that do not actually cause the illness. It is recommended for use in healthy, non-pregnant persons aged between 5 and 49 years.

The high-dose flu vaccination contains four times as many virus particles as the ordinary flu jab. Although its goal is to boost elderly people's immune systems, adverse effects can be more frequent. It is permitted for use in elderly patients over 65 years of age.

Efficiency of vaccination:

The effectiveness of the vaccine is influenced by the receiver's age, general health, and the "match" between the vaccine's virus strains and those circulating within the bloodstream.

Certain individuals must not receive vaccinations without seeking medical advice. They include:

Individuals with extreme allergies to chicken eggs

Those who have previously experienced a severe reaction to an influenza vaccination.

People who had an earlier influenza vaccine within 6 weeks of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS is a rare neurological condition caused by the immune system attacking the peripheral nervous system).

Use of the influenza vaccine in infants younger than 6 months is not recommended.

Those who are experiencing moderate to severe illness and a fever should postpone vaccinations until their symptoms subside.

People who must take flu vaccines include:

People who must take flu vaccines include:

Healthy people above 6 months.

Anyone who is over 65.

Those who stay in long-term care institutions such as nursing homes

Pregnant women during the influenza season.

Any person who often interacts with a member of a high-risk category, such as all healthcare professionals and babysitters for both adults and children, fall in this category.

