Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fit India Movement 2020 LIVE: PM Modi to interact with Milind Soman and other fitness enthusiasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with fitness influencers and citizens during a nation-wide online Fit India Dialogue which is being organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. The online interaction will see participants sharing anecdotes and tips of their own fitness journey while drawing out guidance from the prime minister on his thoughts about fitness and good health. Among those who will participate range from Virat Kohli to Milind Soman to Rujuta Diwekar in addition to other fitness influencers, stated a PIB media release.

"In times of Covid-19 pandemic, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. The dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects on fitness." Envisioned by Prime Minister Modi as a people's movement, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation, it added.

Image Source : TWITTER/PM MODI PM Modi's Fit India Dialogue to take place at 12 pm on September 24

The influencers who will share their thoughts on fitness and health include Kohli, Milind Soman, Paralympian gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, Afshan Ashiq - a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now trains other girls in football, Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati - an alumni of IIT and MIT who will be representing the Bihar School of Yoga and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal's Mukul Kanitkar, who is renowned for his research for National Resurgence and is a educationist, among others. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will also be present at the event.

In the last one year since its launch, various events organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement have seen enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country. Catch the LIVE updates of Fit India Movement 2020 here:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage