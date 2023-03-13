Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Female hygiene: 7 ways to make your vagina smell good

All vaginal tissues have a mild odour. Even the healthiest and cleanest vaginas have their own distinct vaginal smell. The odour resembles musk or light fermented milk. Although Lactobacillus predominates in the majority of vaginal microbiomes, each person's vaginal microbiome varies a little. However, factors like sex, menstruation, pregnancy, etc., affect the vaginal smell.

Strong-smelling foods, such as spices, smoked foods, onions, garlic, broccoli, asparagus, and coffee, can affect the vagina's scent. Eating too much meat, dairy, or alcohol can also make your vagina smell pungent and sour, while citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits can enhance the flavour and fragrance of vaginal secretions.

Make sure to seek a doctor if your vaginal discharge is getting worse, smells more disagreeable or fishy, and you are also feeling burning and itching.

Ten Natural Causes of Vaginal Smell

Lactic acid

Bacteria

PH

Diet

Gland secretion

Hygiene

Hormones

Sweat

Hair growth

Menstrual cycle

Here are seven ways to make your vagina smell good:

Drink water in abundance:

Dehydration might cause your vagina to smell strongly like ammonia. This might make the urine's waste particularly concentrated and pungent. Drinking enough water (along with coconut water) can help with hydration and prevent the odour.

Drink cranberry juice:

Cranberries and citrus fruits contain antioxidants and acids that can inhibit bacterial growth, lessen vaginal odour, and prevent yeast infections.

Pineapple juice:

The fruit juice helps maintain the vagina's natural smell by keeping it healthy and infection-free. The beverage also supports the growth of healthy vaginal bacteria.

Cotton underwear:

Underwear made of satin, silk, or polyester may lock in moisture or sweat, disrupting your body's normal bacterial balance and producing unpleasant odours. Hence, wear cotton underwear as they are breathable. Follow regular hygiene. Clean the outside of your genitals while showering with plain water.

Use fragrance-free body wash:

Using scented body washes or soaps to clean your intimate area disturbs the normal pH level of the vagina, which is around 4.5. This might cause irritation and a foul smell down there.

Yoghurt:

Yogurt's probiotics maintain a healthy PH balance and stop the growth of bad bacteria that emit odours.

