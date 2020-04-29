EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares home remedies, yogasanas to treat stomach related diseases

People commonly struggles with many stomach related problems like constipation, acidity and others which become big if not treated at the correct time. An upset stomach is the most annoying and painful for everyone. It affects the gastrointestinal system of the body and causes gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, obesity, liver fat accumulation, liver cirrhosis, colitis, and peptic ulcers. According to Swami Ramdev, yoga helps in keeping your body healthy as well as keeping your stomach healthy.

In the special show on India TV, Swami Ramdev shares effective ways in which one can treat all the problems related to the stomach.

Home remedies for stomach diseases

For constipation and acidity, grind fennel, cumin, coriander, triphala, 100 grams of wheat powder and soak it overnight and consume it on an empty stomach in the morning.

If there is indigestion problem, soak 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds in one cup of water at night and consume this water in the morning.

If you keep feeling fire in the stomach, soak 1 teaspoon of coarse coriander in one cup of water and drink this water in the morning.

If your stomach is always upset, soak the coarse wheat powder at night and drink the water in the morning.

Eat carrot and beetroot salad or juice.

Drink wheatgrass and aloe vera juice.

If there is severe problem of acidity, then mix 1 gram of celery, cumin, fenugreek and 1 gram of rock salt or black salt, asafetida and sweet soda. After eating food or when the problem arises, take 2 grams of it with water.

Drink gourd juice.

Drink cucumber juice in small sips

Home remedy for appendicitis

If you are suffering from this disease and are still in the initial stage, roast apple or Bel fruit and eat it in the morning.

Eat green papaya vegetable or ripe papaya.

Consuming dry grapes and figs is beneficial.

Yogasanas for Stomach diseases-

Swami Ramdev suggests doing mandukasana, shashkasana, Utthita tadasana, yoga mudrasana, vakrasana, gomukhasana, pawanmuktasana, naukasana and others to treat stomach related diseases.

